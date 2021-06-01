Coimbatore, Jun 1 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Agriculture Minister M R K Paneerselvam on Tuesday laid emphasis on developing new varieties, technologies for increasing farm productivity, income and improved food production in the state.

Speaking at the launch of the Golden Jubilee Year of Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) through virtual mode, he exhorted scientists at the university to continue new research in frontier areas to suit farmer-oriented technologies in various crops in order to help farmers get higher monetary benefit.

He spoke about the need to develop new varieties, technologies to help increase farm productivity, income and also improved food production, a TNAU press release said.

Being the Pro-Chancellor of the university, he lauded TNAU graduates who were in different hierarchical positions both in the private and public sector to serve the public and especially the farming communities.

Secretary of Department of Agriculture and Research Education and Director General, Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) Dr Trilochan Mohapatra appreciated TNAU's achievements in setting an example to all other agricultural institutions of the country.

He hailed TNAU as a very high performing centre by receiving 62 research projects with an annual budget of Rs 78 crore from ICAR, which is the highest among all state agricultural universities in India.

He emphasised on commercialisation of nano products, agricultural machinery and micro-irrigation with sensors and automation, digital learning and robotics as areas to focus on in agriculture in the future.

Mohapatra also recalled the remarkable contributions of TNAU alumni Dr M S Swaminathan to Indian agriculture.

TNAU Vice-Chancellor, Dr N Kumar recollected the glimpses of TNAU over 50 years and transformation of the University to its current status in all dimensions and has become a University of Global Eminence.PTI NVM SS

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)