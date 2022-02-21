Tuticorin (TN), Feb 21 (PTI) Ten kilograms of crystal methamphetamine, allegedly being smuggled to Sri Lanka in a fishing boat by an eight-member gang, were seized here, police said on Monday.

Also Read | OnePlus TV Y1S & OnePlus TV Y1S Edge Sale Now Live in India, Check Offers Here.

A police team led by Q Branch Inspector Vijaya Anitha arrested eight persons in connection with the recovery and also seized the fishing boat on Sunday night.

Also Read | Vivo V23e 5G Launched in India at Rs 25,990; Now Available for Online Sale.

The value of the seized drugs is said to be worth several crores of rupees in the international market.

The arrested men have been identified as Iruthaya Vazz (43), Kingpan (25), Siluvai (44), Vinisten (24), Subash (26) and Kapilan (21) hailing from Keela Vaippar village along with Aswin (27) and Simon alias Sukku (30) of Sippikulam.

The police were tipped off that the drugs were being smuggled from Vembar coastal village in Tuticorin district to Sri Lanka.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)