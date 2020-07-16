Mumbai, Jul 16 (PTI) The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) on Thursday said it has conducted virtual roadshow, India Luxury Virtual Connect (ILVC), for leading travel partners across key metro cities in India to touch base with Thai private sector players.

ILVC, conducted on Wednesday and Thursday, witnessed participation from around 28 Thai luxury sellers along with about 175 travel agents across southwestern and northeastern parts of India, TAT said in a statement.

"This year has been extremely challenging for all of us in the travel industry and we are working each day to come up with creative solutions for our business requirements.

"We are delighted to have introduced a platform like ILVC to the Indian market and help the Thai private sector and reach out to buyers across the country and discuss the future of travel in the post unlocking period. We are certain that this networking will help us drive arrivals to Thailand as soon as international travel is permitted," TAT Mumbai Director Cholada Siddhivarn said.

TAT New Delhi Director Vachriachai Sirisumpan said that though it is still not clear when the international tourists from India will be able to travel to Thailand, but it is important to stay connected with its partners.

He added, "Our India offices would like to connect our Thai hospitality and travel businesses with travel agents in India and use this platform to update the products and services as well as all safety and health measures to be taken in order to ensure and boost the confidence of tourists.

As the world continues to witness social distancing, TAT is certain that gradually, the travellers will adopt advanced methods and vacation responsibly and sustainably, the statement added.

