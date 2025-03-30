Dehradun, Mar 30 (PTI) A youth who had come to Rishikesh from Delhi to visit Uttarakhand died after drowning in the Ganga river, SDRF said on Sunday.

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) said that the body of 20-year-old Narottam, who had drowned in the river near Sachchadham Ashram, was recovered on Sunday.

Also Read | What Is Nagastra-3, Indigenous Loitering Munition or Suicide Drone Being Developed by Solar Defence and Aerospace Limited?.

Narottam had come to Rishikesh from Delhi with his four friends and on Saturday, while bathing on the banks of the Ganga, he suddenly got swept away in the strong current of water, they said.

On receiving the information, the SDRF team reached the spot and began a search operation. His body was recovered on Sunday morning.

Also Read | Rajasthan Foundation Day 2025 Date: Know History and Significance of the Day on Which the State of Rajasthan Was Formed in 1949.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)