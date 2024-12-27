New Delhi, Dec 27 (PTI) An autorickshaw driver had a narrow escape on Friday afternoon when a large tree fell near TB Hospital in the Mehrauli area in south Delhi, crushing his vehicle, an official said.

"No casualties were reported in the incident that happened around 2.30 pm," the official said.

According to police, the driver who had stepped out moments earlier, escaped unhurt.

Police said that the tree is being removed with the assistance of concerned agencies, while police personnel and a traffic police team were present at the spot.

Meanwhile, there was a traffic jam for some time when another tree collapsed near the National Heart Institute Hospital on Raja Dhiren Sen Marg in East of Kailash.

Delhi NCR saw consistent showers throughout the day, making it the highest December rainfall in 15 years.

As the rain lashed the capital, waterlogging and traffic snarls were reported in many areas. The Municipal Corporation of Delhi and the Public Works Department received 10 complaints regarding waterlogging and five for fallen trees.

