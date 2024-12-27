Delhi, December 27: The Odisha Police Staff Selection Board (SSB) has released the provisional answer key for the Odisha Police Sepoy/Constable Recruitment Exam 2024. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check and download the answer key from the official website, odishapolice.gov.in.

Candidates unsatisfied with the provisional answer key can submit objections until 10 AM on December 30, 2024. A fee of INR 250 per question must be paid while raising objections, which will be refunded if the objection is found valid (after deducting bank charges). To submit objections, candidates must provide supportive documents.

Steps to Check and Challenge the Answer Key:

Visit odishapolice.gov.in.

Click on the “Sepoy/Constable recruitment” tab on the homepage.

Select the provisional answer key link.

Enter your credentials and submit them.

View the answer key and, if required, raise objections.

The recruitment exam, conducted from December 7 to December 18, 2024, aims to fill 2,030 Sepoy/Constable posts across Odisha Police battalions. Initially, 1,360 vacancies were announced, with 720 additional posts added later.

The multi-shift computer-based exam results will be normalized using the formula applied by the National Testing Agency (NTA). For further details and updates, candidates are advised to visit the official website of the Odisha Police SSB.

