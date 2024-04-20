Ludhiana, April 20: A 31-year-old man was burnt alive inside his truck parked near a filling station at Bija in Punjab's Ludhiana district, police said on Saturday. The police are yet to ascertain how the truck caught fire. The driver had stopped the truck at the filling station for the night.

The filling station employees found the truck ablaze in the early hours of Saturday, the police said. The driver was unaware of the blaze. The filling station employees tried to break open the truck's windshield but the fire had engulfed the vehicle by that time and the driver was charred to death, they said. Punjab Fire Video: Blaze Erupts at Factory in Jalandhar's Leather Complex, Fire Tenders on Scene.

Superintendent of Police Tarun Rattan said the victim was identified as Sanjeev Kumar of Garhshankar in Hoshiarpur. Footage from CCTV cameras installed at the filling station has been taken into possession, the police said.

