New Delhi, Jul 25 (PTI) TVS Motor Company on Sunday said it has launched BS-VI compliant NTORQ 125 scooter, which comes with race tuned fuel injection (RT-Fi), in Nepal.

The company has developed two versions of BS-VI Fi platforms, namely, RT-Fi (Race Tuned Fuel injection) and ET-Fi (Ecothrust Fuel injection).

The RT-Fi technology is specially designed to ensure an enjoyable racing experience in all driving conditions, the company noted.

Commenting on the launch,TVS Motor Company President – International Business R Dilip said the scooter model has made its mark as the most loved and accepted scooter brand in Nepal. "With the transition to BS-VI, we have taken this opportunity to introduce two Fi Technology platforms. TVS NTORQ 125 is the only scooter to be equipped with RT-Fi platform. The superior performance will be complemented by better real throttle feel," he added.

The accentuated ride experience, which is a testimony to the racing heritage of the scooter, will delight young customers in the market, Dilip stated.

