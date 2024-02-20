Mumbai, Feb 20 (PTI) Supply chain firm TVS Supply Chain Solutions on Tuesday announced that its contract with Rolls-Royce for parts distribution centre in Singapore has been extended by five years to 2029.

The Singapore facility of the TVS Supply Chain Solutions caters to the Asia Pacific markets of Rolls-Royce power system business unit, according to the company.

"The renewal of this contract is a testament to the efficiency and reliability of our tailored supply chain solutions. We look forward to further enhancing the operational excellence of the PDC and supporting Rolls-Royce's continued growth in the Asia Pacific region," Vittorio Favati, CEO of TVS SCS Global Forwarding Solutions, said.

The collaborative approach between TVS SCS and Rolls-Royce Power Systems regional centre, Rolls-Royce Solutions Asia (formerly known as MTU Asia) commenced in early 2013 for enhancing warehouse efficiency and productivity at the PDC through the implementation of an Automated Storage & Retrieval System (ASRS).

In 2014, as part of the collaboration, two ASRS warehousing systems tailored to Rolls-Royce's specific requirements were commissioned.

"The extension of this contract for an additional five years underscores the shared commitment of both companies to achieving strategic objectives and desired outcomes, further solidifying the foundation for continued growth and operational excellence in the region," Giovanni Spadaro, President, Global Markets Rolls-Royce Power Systems, and Managing Director, Rolls-Royce Solutions Asia, said.

