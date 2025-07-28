New Delhi, Jul 28 (PTI) Two 18-year-old men have been arrested for allegedly stabbing and injuring three people during a confrontation in northeast Delhi's Shastri Park area, an official said on Monday.

The accused, identified as Gautam and Hidayatulla, both from Shastri Park, were arrested following a probe into an attempt to murder case.

Also Read | Who Was Hashim Musa, Pahalgam Terror Attack Mastermind Killed in Dachigam Encounter by Indian Army?.

The incident took place on July 25 night, when a PCR call was received regarding a stabbing near Shastri Park Chowk. A police team rushed to the spot and found that the injured had already been taken to JPC Hospital by their friends.

The injured have been identified as Ganesh, Vikash and Gulshan, all in their mid-20s.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, July 28, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Monday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

From JPC, they were referred to GTB Hospital for treatment.

While giving a statement to the police, Ganesh said he was called to the spot around 10.30 pm by his friend Vikash. On reaching the chowk, he saw Vikash, accompanied by Gulshan, engaged in an argument with a few people.

As tensions escalated, the accused allegedly tried to stab Vikash. When Ganesh and Gulshan intervened, both sustained injuries in the attack, said the police officer.

Based on his statement, an FIR was registered and an investigation was launched.

A police team examined CCTV footage and questioned local sources to identify and trace the suspects. The investigation revealed that Gautam and Vikash worked at the same shop in Chandni Chowk and had a disagreement over a matter.

"Gautam had called Vikash to Shastri Park Chowk to resolve the issue. However, the conversation turned heated, leading to the assault. Hidayatulla allegedly joined Gautam during the attack," said the officer, adding that further investigation is in progress.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)