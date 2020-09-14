Kolkata, Sep 14 (PTI) Two brothers were killed on Monday after they fell from a vehicle loaded with coconuts on Sampriti flyover in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, police said.

Two others of the same family were injured in the accident, they said.

The driver of the speeding minidor van lost control of the vehicle near a curve at Jalkhura around 6.55 am, Officer-in-Charge of Diamond Harbour Police Control said.

The two died on the spot after falling from the state's longest flyover stretching 7.5 km, while another brother survived with minor injuries, he said.

"Their mother is also injured and the driver has fled," the officer said.

The deceased were identified as Sheikh Asgar (35) and Sheikh Akhtar (32), and their bodies were sent to Vidyasagar Hospital for post-mortem examination.

The injured are undergoing treatment at a hospital.

