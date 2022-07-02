Deoghar, Jul 2 (PTI) Two children drowned while taking bath in a pond in Jharkhand's Deoghar district on Saturday, police said.

The incident took place in Durga Bari area under Town police station.

The deceased were aged between five and seven years.

