Thane, Nov 3 (PTI) Two persons were detained in connection with the murder of a 50-year-old labourer in Navi Mumbai, a police official said on Friday.

The incident took place in the intervening night of Thursday and Friday under Rabale MIDC police station limits, he added.

"The man was beaten to death after an argument over a missing mobile phone during a drinking session," he said.

