Mangaluru, Dec 31 (PTI) Two passengers were arrested at the international airport here for allegedly smuggling 1.26 kg of gold worth Rs 64.13 lakh by way of rectal concealment, authorities said on Thursday.

The two passengers had arrived from Dubai on Wednesday and were apprehended with the gold.

These passengers hailed from Talapady and Padil in Mangaluru.

