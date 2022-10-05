Kochi, Oct 5 (PTI) Two men were arrested near North railway station here on Wednesday with alleged possession of hashish oil worth Rs 50 lakh, police said.

Also Read | Gold Price Today: Yellow Metal Sees Increase of Rs 440 on Dussehra 2022, 10 Grams of 24-Carat Priced at Rs 52,100; Check Prices in Your City.

The arrested were identified as Ernakulam residents Sujil (23) and Anzil (23) and 2.6 kg of contraband was seized from them.

Also Read | Ahmedabad Shocker: Man Beats Wife, Punches Her in Face Before Throwing Her Out of House After Daughter Starts Crying.

Police said the accused sourced the hashish oil from Araku Valley in Andhra Pradesh.

The money transactions were carried out through Google Pay and then the contraband was brought here by train, police said.

The arrest was made based on a tip off received by Kochi city police commissioner C Nagaraju.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)