Sambhal (UP), Dec 27 (PTI) Two more persons were arrested in connection with the violence in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal that followed a court-ordered survey of a mosque, police said here on Tuesday.

One of them was arrested from Delhi's Batla House, they said, adding that 50 people have so far been arrested in the Sambhal violence.

Rihar (37) and Adnan (24) were booked under Section 7 of the Criminal Law Amendment (CLA) Act (Molesting a person to prejudice of employment or business) and Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act. Adnan was arrested from Delhi, Superintendent of Police of Sambhal Krishan Kumar said in a statement said.

Kumar added that so far 50 people have been arrested in the case.

Four people were killed and several others, including security personnel, were injured in violence that broke out in the Kot Garvi area on November 24 when some locals clashed with police following a court-ordered survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid over a petition that claimed a Harihar temple previously existed at the site.

