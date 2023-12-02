Hapur (UP), Dec 2 (PTI) Two women were killed and five people injured on Saturday in a collision between two cars on the new bypass located on the National Highway 9 in this district, police said.

According to the police, Amit, a resident of Bajhera Khurd village, was travelling to Garhmukteshwar in a car along with his family members Jasveer, Ramkankani, Saroj, Neeraj and Ruma around 11 am on Saturday.

Also Read | HPSC MO Admit Card 2023 Out at hpsc.gov.in: Hall Ticket for Subject Knowledge Test of Medical Officers Released, Know How To Download.

When they were on the new bypass near the Kali river, another car coming from the opposite direction careened into the road divider and collided with their four-wheeler.

The crash took place in an area under the Hapur Dehat police station limits.

Also Read | Assembly Election Result 2023 at results.eci.gov.in: Know How to Check Constituency-Wise and Party-Wise Vidhan Sabha Results of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, and Chhattisgarh on ECI Website.

Circle Officer (CO) Stuti Singh said Ramkankani (48) and Saroj (45) died in this accident, while Amit, Jasveer, Neeraj, Ruma and the driver of the other car were injured.

After getting information about the accident, the police reached the spot and sent the injured to the hospital. The doctors referred them to a private hospital, where their condition remains critical.

The bodies have been sent for autopsy, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)