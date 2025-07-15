Ghazipur (UP), Jul 15 (PTI) Two youths were killed on Tuesday after their motorcycle was hit by a truck near a village here, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Abhishek Gupta (20) and Kishan Prajapati (19), they said.

Also Read | Aadhaar Free Update: Government Requests Parents to Update Children's Aadhaar Biometrics Between Age 5-7, Free of Cost.

Inspector Deen Dayal Pandey of Kotwali police station said Abhishek, a resident of Bharsar village under Birno police station limits, was living at his maternal grandfather's house in Adarsh Nagar for studies.

On Tuesday, Abhishek and his friend Kishan were on their way to Singh Hospital in Rajdepur Dehati on a motorcycle when the accident took place. As they attempted to turn near Baksupur, a truck rammed into their vehicle, killing both on the spot, police said.

Also Read | Ganeshotsav 2025: MSRTC To Run 5,000 Special Buses to Konkan From August 23 to September 7, Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik Announces; Group Bookings Start July 22.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, and further legal proceedings are underway, the officer added.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)