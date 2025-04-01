New Delhi, Apr 1 (PTI) UBS on Tuesday said it has concluded the merger of Credit Suisse Service Company entities with UBS Business Solutions in India.

This marks a milestone in UBS's broader integration journey, bringing together a 24,000-strong team under one unified structure, UBS said in a statement.

The integration steps in India began in May 2023, covering Credit Suisse's shared services presence in Mumbai and Pune, it said.

As part of the merger, Credit Suisse Services (India) Private Limited, Credit Suisse Business Analytics (India) Private Limited, and Credit Suisse Services AG, Pune Branch have been integrated into UBS Business Solutions (India) Pvt. Ltd, it said.

As one of the largest locations for UBS (about 16 per cent of the global headcount), India brings together extensive capabilities in technology, operations, human resources, finance, legal, compliance, risk, and procurement, it said.

The country's teams drive innovation and excellence, delivering critical value to UBS globally and enhancing client experience, it added.

The successful completion of this merger strengthens UBS's global footprint and paves the way for new opportunities in collaboration, growth, and technological advancements.

