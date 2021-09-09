New Delhi, Sep 9 (PTI) Edtech firm OckyPocky on Thursday said it has received investment from unicorn startup Udaan's co-founder Sujeet Kumar and venture capital fund SucSeed Innovation Fund.

The company did not disclose the financial details of the deal.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccination in India: 58% Adult Population Got Least One Dose, 18% Got Both, Says Centre.

Founded in 2017 by former YouTube India head and IIM Bangalore alumnus Amit Agrawal, OckyPocky targets parents of small-town kids, who face challenges with English speaking.

"With this Seed Funding round led by Sujeet Sir and SIF, we will be able to expand and further develop our technology to deliver high quality personalised learning experience enabled by an interactive and innovative approach across India's high-potential tier II, III and IV cities," OckyPocky founder and CEO Amit Agrawal said in a statement.

Also Read | Ford To Shut Down Both of Its Manufacturing Plants in India, Here's Why.

Kumar said that he will be spending some time every quarter to help OckyPocky iron out their scaling plans.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)