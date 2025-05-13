Mumbai, May 13 (PTI) Amid difficulties in garnering deposits, state-run Union Bank of India on Tuesday introduced a health insurance cover along with a term deposit.

The "Union Wellness Deposit" is a 375-day retail term deposit scheme applicable for adults up to 75 years of age and the minimum deposit amount is Rs 10 lakh, the bank said, adding that depositors will earn an interest of 6.75 per cent under it.

Also Read | PF Balance Check: EPFO Website Not Working? Know Your PF Balance With Just a Missed Call or SMS, Here's How.

* * * * *

Payu Payments gets RBI final authorization

Also Read | What Is Operation Keller? All You Need To Know About New Offensive As Indian Army Kills 3 'Hardcore' LeT Terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian District.

Payu Payments on Tuesday announced that it has received the final authorization from the Reserve Bank to operate as an online Payment Aggregator.

The entity said its focus remains on building a resilient, compliant, inclusive, and innovation-led institution, as per an official statement.

* * * *

Capgemini holds skilling programme for 700 youth

French IT services company Capgemini on Tuesday said it has helped skill 700 disadvantaged youth in getting skilled and certified on artificial intelligence.

The programme, conducted in partnership with Nasscom Foundation, comes as India moves towards an AI-driven future which will require a workforce proficient in AI competencies, as per an official statement.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)