Puducherry, May 9 (PTI) Union Minister of State for Fisheries L Murugan called on Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy here on Monday and held discussions on welfare measures for fishermen.

Also Read | Delhi Weather Forecast: IMD Predicts Heatwave for 3 Days, Western Disturbance Likely To Bring Down Temperature From May 13.

Murugan later held interactions with Speaker R Selvam, PWD Minister K Lakshminarayanan, Agriculture Minister C Djeacoumar and legislators of constituencies in the coastal belt, a release from the Chief Minister's office said.

Also Read | NEET UG 2022 Registration Date Extended Till May 15; Here Are Few Rank Booster Tips for NEET UG 2022 Exams.

The legislators urged the Union Minister to take steps to facilitate implementation of various centrally sponsored schemes for welfare of fishermen in Puducherry.

Murugan explained about various measures taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take care of fishermen. He said that a separate department for fisheries had been created by the NDA government headed by Modi.

The minister assured that the Centre would consider the grievances expressed by the legislators for the welfare of fishermen here.

Officials from Department of Fisheries and Fishermen Welfare, and Chief Secretary Rajeev Verma were among those who were present.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)