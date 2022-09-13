New Delhi, Sep 13 (PTI) Japanese apparel retailer Uniqlo's Indian unit has turned profitable within three years of its operations.

Uniqlo India Pvt Ltd, which opened its first store in October 2019 here, reported a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 21.49 crore for FY22, according to data provided by business intelligence platform Tofler.

Also Read | Vande Bharat 2: Indian Railways to Introduce Upgraded Avtar of Train 18 on September 30; From Newer Facilities To Technical Changes, Here’s Everything You Need to Know.

Its income for the financial year ended March 31, 2022, was at Rs 391.7 crore, up 63.77 per cent from the previous year.

Uniqlo India had reported a net loss of Rs 36.19 crore on a revenue of Rs 239.17 crore for the financial year ended on March 31, 2021.

Also Read | Follow These Tips To Get the Perfect Term Plan for Your Needs.

Comments from Uniqlo India could not be obtained by the time of filing of the story.

Uniqlo India is expanding the network of its retail stores. For this, the company is in the process of identifying strategic locations in both metro and non-metro cities. The company introduced its official online store UNIQLO.com in India last year to strengthen its presence in the e-Commerce segment.

Uniqlo is a brand of Fast Retailing, a leading Japanese retail holding company with global headquarters in Tokyo, Japan.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)