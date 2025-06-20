Pathanamthitta (Kerala) Jun 20 (PTI) A 21-year-old unmarried woman was arrested on Friday on charges of killing her newborn baby girl shortly after giving birth at home, police said here.

The woman, whose identity has not been disclosed, was taken into custody from a hospital where she was receiving treatment for heavy bleeding.

Also Read | RPSC School Lecturer Admit Card 2025: RPSC Releases Hall Tickets for School Lecturer Group 1 Recruitment Exam at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Get Direct Link and Know Steps To Download.

The woman told police that the pregnancy was the result of a relationship with her boyfriend and that her family was unaware she was expecting.

Police said she gave birth alone in the toilet of her house in Mezhuvely village under Elavumthitta police station limits on the morning of June 17.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for June 20, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Following the birth, she allegedly killed the baby and left the body in a deserted area behind her home.

Police said they later found the infant wrapped in a bundle of hay.

A post-mortem examination confirmed the baby died from a head injury.

"The woman was arrested after detailed questioning. She was aware that leaving the child in such a place would lead to its death," police said.

The woman had initially sought help at a private hospital in Chengannur, but was turned away due to her condition.

Police launched an investigation after receiving information about a possible unnatural death.

Forensic experts and fingerprint officers visited the site and collected evidence. Police said they have also taken DNA samples for further analysis.

During questioning, the woman claimed that the baby accidentally fell in the bathroom and suffered a head injury.

However, police said their investigation showed the baby was intentionally killed.

Police are now investigating the boyfriend's role in the incident.

"She was produced before a magistrate court and remanded to custody. The investigation is ongoing," police added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)