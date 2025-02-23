Mathura (UP), Feb 23 (PTI) A 17-year-old boy, from West Bengal, drowned while bathing in a river here on Sunday morning, police said.

According to police, Pritam Vishwas had come from New Jalpaiguri in West Bengal, to visit Braj in Mathura with his parents and other family members.

The incident occurred when Vishwas was bathing in the Radhakund Govardhan area and the chain he was holding on to, slipped from his hand and fell into deep waters, police said.

All of them were staying in an ashram in Radhanagar Colony in the town and were bathing and meditating in the Kund every day for the last four days.

Local divers tried to rescue the teenager but by the time they brought him out, he had died, police said. The body was sent for post-mortem.

Further investigation is underway, police added.

