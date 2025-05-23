Muzaffarnagar (UP), May 23 (PTI) The body of a 38-year-old farmer was found with gunshot wounds at his agricultural field in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar on Friday, police said.

Station House Officer (SHO) Jaivir Singh said a country-made pistol was recovered near the body and efforts are on to ascertain whether it is a case of murder or suicide.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, May 23, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Friday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

He said Narender had gone to his fields earlier in the day, and his body was later found with bullet injuries.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and further investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of death, the SHO added.

Also Read | Who Is Smriti Jain, UP Woman Seen in Infamous Jaisalmer Viral Video? Know All About the 'Adult Content Creator' Arrested for Making Obscene Video of Elderly Man and Uploading It on Porn Website.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)