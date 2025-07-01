Jhansi (UP), Jul 1 (PTI) The district administration here on Tuesday seized assets worth more than Rs 3.75 crore belonging to a prominent cold drink dealer and land businessman under the Gangster Act, officials said.

Ramesh Chandra Gupta, from Janakipuram in the Civil Lines area, has been under investigation for his alleged criminal associations, they said.

On the orders of the District Magistrate's court, police and administrative officials carried out the confiscation in the Digara area. As part of the legal procedure, the seizure was publicly announced with drumbeats, in accordance with established protocol.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) BBGTS Murthy said a total of Rs 3,18,63,705 worth of movable and immovable properties were attached in Digara village in Nawabad area.

Gupta is known as a major distributor for a leading cold drink company and is also regarded as a significant figure in local real estate dealings, he said.

