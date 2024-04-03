Sambhal (UP), Apr 3 (PTI) The charred body of a man, who had left his house for a court hearing hearing, has been recovered from Milak village here, police said on Wednesday.

The body of 35-year-old Kayum was recovered on Tuesday night.

Also Read | Army Medical Corps Raising Day 2024: Know History, Significance and Lesser-Known Facts About AMC on Its 260th Establishment Day.

Superintendent of Police Kuldeep Singh Gunawat said the victim had a number of cases pending against him.

"His family members told police that he had gone to Rampur for a hearing after which they lost contact with him," he said.

Also Read | What Is ‘Havana Syndrome’? Here’s Everything You Need To Know About Mysterious Illness Linked to Russian Intelligence Unit.

Based on the family members' complaint, an FIR has been registered against three people, the police officer said, adding that a probe into the matter was underway.

The body has been sent for the post-mortem.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)