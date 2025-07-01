Muzaffarnagar, Jul 1 (PTI) A man posing as a police constable has been arrested in Muzaffarnagar district for allegedly establishing a sexual relationship with a woman under the false promise of marriage and extorting money and jewellery from her, police said on Tuesday.

Senior Superintendent of Police Sanjay Kumar said that the accused, identified as Naushad Tyagi alias Rahul Tyagi, was arrested following a complaint lodged by the victim at Kotwali police station.

A case has been registered against Tyagi under sections 316 (criminal breach of trust), 351 (criminal intimidation), 204 (personating a public servant), 205 (wearing garb or carrying token used by public servant with fraudulent intent), and 319 (cheating by personation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

During the arrest, police recovered a police uniform and a nameplate from his possession, the officer said.

Initial probe revealed that Tyagi had impersonated a police constable and allegedly exploited several women in a similar manner. He is accused of extracting several lakhs of rupees and gold ornaments from the complainant under the pretext of marrying her, Kumar added.

Further investigation is underway.

