Kaushambi, Jul 1 (PTI) The body of a 40-year-old man, who had gone to irrigate his field, was found hanging from a tree on the outskirts of a village in the Kaushambi district, the police said on Tuesday.

Station House Officer (SHO) Sunil Singh said the deceased, identified as Hub Lal, was a resident of Myohar village under the Karari Police Station limits.

He had been working as a labourer at a brick kiln and had returned home on leave about a week ago, the SHO said.

"His family said Hub Lal left the house late Monday night to water his field. The next morning, villagers discovered his body hanging from a tree outside the village and alerted his family," Singh said.

The police arrived at the spot soon after and sent the body for post-mortem examination.

SHO Singh assured further legal action based on the post-mortem report and the family's written complaint.

