New Delhi, Jun 25 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday said it has set a target of installing 670 megawatt (MW) of rooftop solar capacity across five "religious" cities of the state by 2024.

The government will also provide subsidy of Rs 1,332 crore for installation of rooftop solar projects in Ayodhya, Mathura, Varanasi, Gorakhpur and Prayagraj, Minister for Department of Additional Sources of Energy Shrikant Sharma said in a statement.

Also Read | Vikas Khanna Shares an Anecdote While Meeting Queen Elizabeth II: Trending Topics, Viral Videos and Funny Memes of The Day.

"A total of 670 MW of rooftop solar capacities would be installed across five religious cities of UP by 2024. The consumers would benefit with a subsidy of Rs 1,332 crore," Sharma, who is also the Minister for Power in the state, said.

About 1,000 million units energy will be generated annually after installation of 670 MW of rooftop capacity.

Also Read | Samsung 2020 QLED 8K TVs to Be Launched in India Next Week: Report.

The decision was taken at a meeting of Uttar Pradesh New & Renewable Energy Development Agency (UPNEDA).

During the meeting, officials were also directed to run a campaign to create awareness and promote usage of solar energy in these cities and other parts of the state, it added.

UPNEDA is the nodal agency for implementation of solar energy schemes in the state.

The Centre has set a target of installing 175 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2022, which includes 100 GW from solar energy, 60 GW from wind energy, 10 GW from bio-power and 5 GW from small hydro-power.

The Uttar Pradesh government has set a target of producing 10,700 MW of renewable energy by 2022.

Sharma said the state will achieve its target of renewable energy within the said timeframe.

He said monthly review meetings will be held to discuss the progress being made in installation of such projects.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)