Lucknow, Jun 28 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government is offering subsidies on the purchase of agricultural drones and machinery, in a bid to boost productivity and ease the burden on farmers.

Applications can be submitted online through www.agridarshan.up.gov.in until July 12.

The portal also provides comprehensive details regarding the scheme and the application process, the UP government said in a statement on Saturday.

To avail subsidies on agricultural machinery, farmers must apply on www.agridarshan.up.gov.in. Farmers need to click on "Yantra Booking Prarambh" (Equipment Booking Start) under the "Kisan Corner" on the portal to complete their online application.

Bookings started on June 27 and will continue till July 12.

Information related to equipment specifications, booking procedures, and the subsidy process is also available on the site.

Under the Agriculture Department's schemes -- Sub-Mission on Agricultural Mechanization, Mechanization for In-Situ Management of Crop Residue, and others -- subsidies are being provided for high-tech hubs for custom hiring, custom hiring centers, farm machinery banks, agricultural drones, crop residue management tools, and protective farming equipment.

According to the Agriculture Department, farmers can avail subsidies on High-Tech Hub for Custom Hiring, Farm Machinery Banks, Agri Drones, Combine Harvesters with Super SMS, Pneumatic Planters, Maize Shellers, Small Warehouses, Oil Extraction Units/Mini Extraction Units, Sugarcane Settling Planters, Sugarcane Power Weeders/Inter Row cum Intra Row PTO-operated Weeders and other specified agricultural machinery, the statement said.

