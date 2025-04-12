Lucknow, Apr 12 (PTI) In a bid to ignite greater awareness and admiration among the youth for Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, the Uttar Pradesh government will be conducting programmes across the state on his 134th birth anniversary honouring his legacy and ideals, a statement said Saturday.

A series of events and programmes will commence on the morning of April 13, leading up to the main celebrations on April 14.

These initiatives aim to acquaint the younger generation with Dr Ambedkar's remarkable life, visionary leadership and his unwavering commitment to justice, equality and social reform, the statement read.

As part of the celebrations, the state government will provide a vibrant platform for artists from across the state and the country to perform and contribute to the tribute. Through cultural performances, educational programmes and public engagement, the government seeks to reinforce Dr Ambedkar's values and continue his legacy of empowerment and social harmony.

A special march called the "Bhim Padyatra" will be held on the morning of April 13. The march will begin at 6:30 am from Marine Drive and end at Ambedkar Park. It is being organised under the banner of My Bharat along with the National Service Scheme (NSS) and Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan.

Dr Manju Singh, NSS State Liaison Officer, said that around 1,400 students from universities like Lucknow University, Babu Banarasi Das University, Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti Language University, APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University, Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar Central University, Central Sanskrit University, Dr. Shakuntala Mishra National Rehabilitation University, and the office of the Deputy Director of Education (Lucknow division) will participate.

The march will be flagged off by state's Higher Education Minister Yogendra Upadhyay.

The celebrations will be officially inaugurated by UP's Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh.

An exhibition featuring important moments from Baba Saheb's life will also be organised by the department.

Starting at 9:00 am on April 14, a grand celebration will take place at the Ambedkar Mahasabha campus in Lucknow, which will also be attended by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the statement read.

