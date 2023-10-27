Deoria (UP), Oct 26 (PTI) A 12-year-old inmate of a government juvenile home here has fled from the facility, a police official said on Thursday.

District Probation Officer Anil Sonkar said a complaint has been lodged in the matter, and added that efforts are on to trace the boy.

Circle Officer (city) Yash Tripathi said the inmate climbed the boundary wall of the juvenile home on Tuesday night and fled. On Wednesday, the police were informed about the incident, he said.

The boy, a resident of Rudrapur in Deoria, was caught by the police in Lucknow in August, and was sent to the government juvenile home in Deoria, Tripathi added.

