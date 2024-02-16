Ghaziabad (UP), Feb 16 (PTI) A POCSO court here on Friday sentenced a man to seven years of imprisonment for rape of a minor girl in 2017.

Special judge of POCSO court Tendra Pal convicted Jameel Ali and imposed a fine of Rs 27,000 on him. The money will be given to the rape survivor.

Also Read | AP TET 2024 Exam: Registration for Teacher Eligibility Test Examination Ends on February 18, Apply Online at aptet.apcfss.in.

At the time of the incident, the girl was 16-year-old, special public prosecutor Harish Kumar said.

The police had arrested Ali and rescued the minor from his clutches from Jaipur. The rape survivor had told that during their stay in a hotel in Jaipur, she was repeatedly raped by Ali.

Also Read | Mizoram Foundation Day 2024 Date: Know the History and Significance of the Day That Marks the Establishment of the State of Mizoram.

A case was registered against Ali on September 16, 2017 on the complaint lodged by the girl's father who accused the man of had lured his daughter.

Ali was booked under sections 363 (kidnapping), 366 (kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel her marriage, etc) and 376 (rape) of the IPC and POCSO Act, special public prosecutor said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)