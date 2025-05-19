Saharanpur (UP), May 19 (PTI) A woman and her son died while three other family members sustained serious injuries in a car accident in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur, police said on Monday.

The accident happened around midnight on Sunday when Prince (29) who was driving fell asleep at the wheel near Sukhdev Dhaba on Ferozepur Highway. The car went out of control and fell into a ditch on the side of the road killing Prince and his mother, Santosh Kashyap (53).

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sagar Jain said a family of five from Ambala Cantt was returning from Haridwar in a car.

Santosh Kashyap (53) and her son Prince died on the spot while their family members Shivam, Shanu and Daksh were seriously injured, he said.

Jain said that as soon as they received information about the accident, police reached the spot and immediately took all the injured to the primary health centre in an ambulance. The injured are undergoing treatment.

The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem examination, police said.

