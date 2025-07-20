Kanpur (UP), Jul 20 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Police on Sunday announced cash rewards ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000 for information leading to the arrest of 21 absconding persons, including three women, an official said.

A separate list of the absconders, which includes advocates and political workers, has been released, the official said.

Rewards of Rs 20,000 each have been announced for 12 persons -- Ram Pratap Singh, Rahul Singh, Deepak Jadaun, Shrot Gupta, Narain Bhadauria, Anoop Shukla, Sanjay Upadhaye, Aridaman Singh, Merajul Haq, Shyam Sundar Prajapati, Abhishek Katiyar and Shivam Rathore, police said.

Most of the wanted persons are accused in cases of serious crimes such as cheating, forgery using fake documents and criminal intimidation, they added.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Satyajeet Gupta said rewards have also been declared against absconding women Vibha Sachan, Kamini Tripathi and Priti Singh, who are wanted for cheating and forgery.

