Bijnor (UP), Jul 18 (PTI) Three persons died and one was hospitalised after inhaling toxic gas while cleaning a tank in a sugar mill in Uttar Pradesh's Nangal here on Friday, said a police official.

Additional Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Vajpayee said, "The accident unfolded when Kapil (40) entered a tank for cleaning and collapsed due to poisonous gas. Upon witnessing this, Saunpal (49) went in to help him and also fell unconscious. Supervisor Muneshwar (45) then attempted a rescue but he also succumbed to the toxic gas. Finally, Prabhat entered the tank and he also collapsed."

Also Read | Ladki Bahin Yojana July 2025 Installment Date: When Will Maharashtra Women Beneficiaries Receive 13th Kist of INR 1,500 Under Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Scheme?.

The tank in which all four individuals became unconscious and fell into, contained two feet of rainwater. Fire brigade personnel, equipped with safety kits, responded to the scene and pulled the labourers out.

Kapil, Saunpal, and Muneshwar were declared brought dead by doctors. While Prabhat is currently receiving treatment at a private hospital and is out of danger, said the officer.

Also Read | New UPI Rules: Users To Get Faster Refunds After Transaction Failure, Know Key Changes and Other Details.

"The bodies of the deceased are being sent for postmortem examination. Further investigations are underway," said the ASP.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)