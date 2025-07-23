Firozabad (UP), Jul 23 (PTI) A trainee constable on Wednesday died under mysterious circumstances after falling from the terrace of a building in the reserve police lines here, officials said.

The incident occurred when Tarun Kumar (29), a native of Ghaziabad, had returned to his room in the police lines after the morning parade, they said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Ravi Shankar Prasad said, "After the parade, constable Tarun Kumar went to his room and after a while we were informed that he had fallen from the roof."

"He was rushed to the district hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead," the officer said.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the constable died due to impact of the fall. His body has been sent for a post-mortem and the family has been informed, ASP Prasad added.

"Further investigation will be conducted based on the post-mortem report and other evidence," the ASP said.

