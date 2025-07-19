Agra(UP), Jul 18 (PTI) A 47-year-old woman was shot dead on Friday while returning from a court hearing here, with police suspecting that her husband was involved in the murder due to the couple's ongoing legal dispute.

The woman, Manju, was involved in an ongoing maintenance case against her husband, Manoj. She was returning after a hearing in this case when she was fatally shot, officials said.

Also Read | PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana 20th Installment Date: Eligible Farmers To Receive INR 2000 Into Their Bank Accounts on This Date, Know Steps To Check Your Name in Beneficiary List.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Amardeep said, "The incident took place in the Fatehabad area. Currently, the husband is suspected of the murder, and a search for him is underway."

He added that Manju and Manoj had been married for approximately 15 years, and their legal dispute revolved around a maintenance plea filed by her.

Also Read | Ladki Bahin Yojana July 2025 Installment Date: When Will Maharashtra Women Beneficiaries Receive 13th Kist of INR 1,500 Under Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Scheme?.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, and police are investigating the matter.

"We are also searching for the husband as the primary suspect in the case," the officer said.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)