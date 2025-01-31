Mumbai, Jan 31 (PTI) Global provider of sustainable agriculture products and solutions UPL on Friday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 828 crore for the December quarter.

The company had reported a loss of Rs 1,217 in the year-ago period, UPL said in a regulatory filing.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission: Nirmala Sitharaman To Announce Official 8th CPC Implementation Date in Union Budget 2025? Check Details Here.

Revenue from operations of the company rose 10 per cent during the quarter under review at Rs 10,907 crore, compared to Rs 9,887 crores in the same quarter of the previous year.

"We are seeing strong bounce back versus last year, with normalisation of business, and recovery of volumes and prices. This has helped in regaining our contribution margins back to our previous higher levels... With this strong performance, we are confident of delivering our EBITDA and free cash flow guidance for the full year," UPL Chairman and Group CEO Jai Shroff said.

Also Read | Central Bank of India Recruitment 2025: Applications Open for 1000 Credit Officer Posts at centralbankofindia.co.in, Know Steps To Apply.

Shares of the company on Friday closed at Rs 603.30, up 6.28 per cent on the BSE.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)