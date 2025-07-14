Lucknow, Jul 14 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said the state's economic journey marks a shift from "possibilities to results", reflecting the vision of a developed India (Viksit Bharat) under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

At a high-level meeting to review the state's economic landscape, development framework, and revenue sources, Adityanath said UP's economic growth is no longer just statistical but represents visible, on-ground change, according to an official statement.

As per data presented in the meeting, the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) touched Rs 9.6 lakh crore in 2024–25, marking an 80 per cent rise since 2020–21. The state's share in the national economy rose from 8.4 per cent to 8.9 per cent in the same period.

Calling it a major milestone toward a self-reliant Uttar Pradesh, the chief minister stressed the need to raise the share to 10 per cent by 2026 through a focused growth strategy.

He pointed to a structural shift in the economy, with rising contributions from manufacturing and services and a relative decline in agriculture's share. He described the 'Make in UP' model as central to the state's industrial strategy and called for setting up new units, particularly in rural and semi-urban areas.

In agriculture, food grain production is projected to reach 722 lakh metric tonnes in 2024–25, an increase of 100 lakh metric tonnes over 2020–21. In manufacturing, over 27,000 factories are now registered in the state. Adityanath emphasised equitable industrial development across districts and directed District Industry Centres to enhance support for new units and industrial engagement.

IT services exports from the state rose to Rs 46,800 crore in 2024–25, a 40 per cent increase from 2021–22. The Chief Minister termed the sector promising for youth employment.

Reviewing state revenue, GST collections exceeded Rs 1.49 lakh crore in 2024–25, a 6.6 per cent rise over the previous year. Excise revenue reached Rs 52,574 crore, growing by around 15 per cent year-on-year.

Calling these figures proof of "revenue self-reliance," Adityanath said financial gains must support the expansion of public services and welfare schemes.

He identified road transport as a future growth area and called for expanding private bus routes to improve public transit and create employment.

The chief minister also stressed the importance of data integrity and called for a time-bound, outcome-focused roadmap for sectors like agriculture, manufacturing, energy, services, and human resources.

