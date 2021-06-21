New Delhi, June 21 (PTI) US-based Delos, a wellness real estate and technology company, has tied up with realty data analytic firm Propstack for the promotion of an advanced air purification system in India.

Through the collaboration, Propstack will accelerate the adoption of Delos' advanced air purification units to improve the quality of indoor environments across the country, a company statement said.

Delos' advanced air purification system helps remediate air quality and pathogens, pollutant particles, expel odors and remove allergens.

"From more than eight years of experience and extensive research, we know that our indoor environments can play a significant role in safeguarding our health and well-being. We are proud to collaborate with Propstack to make our science-backed solutions more accessible in India and advance health and wellness across the country,” said Delos Chief Executive Officer and Founder Paul Scialla.

Raja Seetharaman, Propstack Co-Founder, said the opportunity in India is massive. "Both existing and new buildings can benefit from these evidence-based solutions," he said.

