New Delhi, Nov 23 (PTI) Irdai has asked insurers to leverage the Health Professional Registry to build a network of doctors or other healthcare professionals for providing OPD and other health services.

As part of the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, National Health Authority (NHA) has incorporated a Healthcare Professional Registry (HPR), a comprehensive repository of registered and verified practitioners of healthcare professionals, delivering modern as well as traditional healthcare services across India.

Also Read | Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022: From Hardik Patel to Jignesh Mevani and Parshottam Solanki, List of Key Candidates and Constituencies Going to Polls.

"The General and Health Insurers offering health insurance policies can also consider leveraging on the Health Professional Registry for building up the network of doctors/physicians or other healthcare professionals for providing OPD or other healthcare services," Irdai said in a circular.

It further said the general insurers are advised to consider capturing HPR ID as verification to validate/authenticate the medical practitioners while issuing or renewing policies for medical malpractice under professional indemnity cover.

Also Read | Google Pay, PhonePe, Paytm, Other UPI Payment Apps Likely To Impose Transaction Limit, Check Date and Other Details.

This will enable digitisation and ease the process of buying and selling professional indemnity policies and push for HPR registration among healthcare professionals, said the circular issued by the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI).

Under HPR, a Healthcare Professional ID (HPID) is created via Aadhaar or other KYC, along with the medical qualifications. HPID is also verified by their respective state medical councils.

HPID serves as a unique ID for medical practitioners to enable connection with all stakeholders of the healthcare ecosystem.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)