Dehradun, Jul 12 (PTI) Uttarakhand Police have so far detained or arrested 127 people in Dehradun, Haridwar and Udham Singh Nagar districts who were duping people in the guise of seers.

Top police officials said that 'Operation Kalanemi,' launched during the Kanwar Yatra in the state, they are conducting a drive to apprehend such people.

Officials said that about 61 "fake seers" have been arrested in Dehradun district in the last two days. Of these, 17 have been arrested from Rishikesh alone.

They said that a Bangladeshi citizen was arrested in the Sahaspur area of the district who was allegedly living as a seer in disguise.

The accused has been identified as Rakam. According to police, he is a resident of Tangail district near Dhaka in Bangladesh and had reached Dehradun about seven months ago.

Giving a count of the number of arrests made in the past two days, Dehradun Senior Superintendent of Police Ajay Singh said that on Saturday, 23 people were arrested from various places in the district, while on Friday, 38 such alleged fake seers were nabbed.

On the other hand, Udham Singh Nagar Senior Superintendent of Police Manikant Mishra said that 66 suspected fake sadhus have been detained from various areas of the district.

