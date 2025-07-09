Dehradun, Jul 9 (PTI) The Uttarakhand Cabinet on Wednesday approved the Geothermal Energy Policy, under which scientific and technical research will be encouraged for the exploration of geothermal resources in the state.

Official sources said here that the policy was approved in a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

Sources said that the policy's objective is to encourage scientific and technical research for the exploration of economically and environmentally viable geothermal resources in the state.

They said that through geothermal energy, carbon emissions in the state will be reduced, and energy security will be strengthened.

The policy will be implemented by the Energy Department in collaboration with various agencies.

The Cabinet also approved the formation of a project management unit (PMU) for studies related to increasing the carrying capacity of bridges under the Public Works Department.

In another decision, the Cabinet also approved the establishment of a digital forensic laboratory in the state's Tax Department. PT DPT NB

