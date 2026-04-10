Pakistani superstar Hania Aamir has once again captured the hearts of fans on both sides of the border. Viral videos from the wedding festivities of celebrity stylist Aarinda Tul Noor show the Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum actress delivering a high-energy performance, further cementing her reputation as a true fan of Indian pop culture. Dressed in a striking black lehenga with a shimmering golden blouse, Aamir’s spirited dance moves have dominated social media feeds throughout April 2026. Hania Aamir’s ‘Bridal’ Video With Asim Azhar Goes Viral: Is a 2026 Wedding on the Cards for Pakistan’s Favourite Duo? (Watch Video)

Hania Aamir Grooves to Bollywood Songs – Watch Video

Hania Aamir lighting up the dance floor at stylist Aarinda Tul Noor’s wedding . bringing pure joy, energy, and unforgettable vibes to the celebration. A true desi wedding moment! #HaniaAamir #AarindaTulNoor #DesiWedding #DanceVibes #CelebrityMoments #TrendingNow #FYP pic.twitter.com/QIvUA29a07 — Azaad Media Academy (@AzaadAcademy) April 8, 2026

Hania Aamir’s Bollywood Dance Goes Viral

The actress, known for her candid social media presence and admiration for Shah Rukh Khan, lit up the celebration with a vibrant mix of classic Bollywood and modern Punjabi hits. Hania channeled her inner Shilpa Shetty as she danced to the iconic Main Aayi Hoon UP Bihar Lootne from Shool, with guests joining in as her energetic hook steps quickly went viral. In another clip, she matched the fast-paced beats of Karan Aujla’s hit Boyfriend, impressing the crowd with her seamless contemporary choreography, as fans praised her performance for its infectious energy and joyful vibe.

Hania Aamir Grooves to Bollywood Songs – Watch Video

Pure friendship goals . Hania Aamir and Yashma Gill lighting up the wedding with their fun energy, laughter, and unforgettable dance moments! This is what real desi weddings are all about .#WeddingSeason #FrizzyPicks #FYP #TrendingNow pic.twitter.com/JdI4r9qhj2 — Azaad Media Academy (@AzaadAcademy) April 8, 2026

Hania Aamir Instagram Blocked in India

While the videos have gone viral globally, Indian fans have noticed that Hania Aamir’s official Instagram account is currently inaccessible within the country. This digital restriction follows a broader move by authorities amid heightened regional tensions after the tragic Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives. Despite the official blocks, Indian netizens have continued to share reposts and screenshots of the actress's performances, highlighting her enduring popularity despite geopolitical hurdles. ‘Verbally Assaulted’: Pakistani Actress Hania Aamir Slams US Event Organisers, ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’ Star Urges Media to ‘Show Some Responsibility’ (See Post)

Hania Aamir Wins Indian Fans

Hania Aamir has consistently expressed her admiration for the Indian film industry, strengthening her popularity among Indian audiences. From frequently recreating Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic poses in her travel photos to showcasing her musical range through unplugged Bollywood ballads and energetic wedding dance performances, the actress continues to bridge cultural appreciation across borders. Despite restricted access, Hania remains one of the most-followed Pakistani celebrities in India, often trending alongside Bollywood stars like Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, further highlighting her growing cross-border digital influence.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 10, 2026 11:26 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).