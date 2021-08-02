New Delhi, Aug 2 (PTI) Shares of Varun Beverages Ltd on Monday gained nearly 4 per cent after the company reported over a two-fold jump in consolidated net profit for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

The stock rose by 3.63 per cent to close at Rs 789.20 on the BSE. During the day, it jumped 6 per cent to Rs 807.95.

On the NSE, it gained 3.37 per cent to close at Rs 787.50.

Varun Beverages Ltd, PepsiCo's largest franchise bottler, on Monday reported over a two-fold jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 318.80 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, helped by volume growth and cost-optimization measures.

The company, which follows January-December financial year, had posted a net profit of Rs 142.87 crore in the April-June period a year ago.

Revenue from operations during the quarter under review stood at Rs 2,483.04 crore, up 49.06 per cent from Rs 1,665.69 crore in the year-ago period, Varun Beverages Ltd (VBL) said in a regulatory filing.

