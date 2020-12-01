New Delhi, Dec 1 (PTI) VE Commercial Vehicles (VECV), a Volvo Group and Eicher Motors joint venture, on Tuesday reported a 3.2 per cent increase in total commercial vehicle sales at 3,710 units in November.

The company had sold 3,594 units in the same month last year, Eicher Motors said in a regulatory filing.

Total domestic sales stood at 3,088 units last month as compared to 2,948 units in November last year, up 4.7 per cent, it added.

Sales of Eicher trucks and buses stood at 3,561 units in November as compared to 3.450 units in the year-ago month, up 3.2 per cent, the company said.

Sales of Volvo trucks and buses stood at 149 units as against 144 units in November last year.

Total exports last month stood at 473 units as against 502 units in the same month last year, down 5.8 per cent.

