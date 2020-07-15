New Delhi, Jul 15 (PTI) Vistra ITCL India Ltd on Wednesday offloaded Ballarpur Industries' shares worth over Rs 18 crore, representing nearly 10 per cent stake of the firm, through an open market transaction.

Through a block deal on BSE, over 12.8 crore shares of Ballarpur Industries, representing 9.89 stake of the firm, were sold by Vistra ITCL India at an average price of Rs 1.46 apiece.

The total deal value stood at Rs 18.69 crore.

In a separate transaction, L&T Finance Ltd bought the shares of Ballarpur Industries at the same price, the block deal data showed. On BSE, Ballarpur Industries Ltd ended at Rs 1.53, higher 4.79 per cent over the previous close.

